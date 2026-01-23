Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot reads only 3 lines, leaves session without full address

<p>Pandemonium erupted during the joint session of the Karnataka legislature on Thursday after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot read merely three lines from the 122 paragraphs of the customary speech prepared by the government and left the Assembly in a haste. </p><p>The incident marks the third instance this week where Governors (Kerala, Tamil Nadu and now Karnataka) clashed with state governments over addressing the legislature.</p><p>Gehlot began by reading the first two lines of the speech: “I extend a warm welcome to all of you to the joint session of the state legislature. I am extremely pleased to address this august House.” </p><p>He then moved to the very last line of paragraph 122, saying: “Overall, my government is firmly committed to doubling the pace of the state’s economic, social and physical development. Jai Hind — Jai Karnataka.”</p><p>As the Governor began to walk out of the Assembly hall, Congress legislators booed him, shouting “shame, shame”. Gehlot was escorted out by marshals.</p><p>Law Minister HK Patil slammed Gehlot for leaving the hall before the national anthem was played. While the Governor’s relation with the government has soured for over a year, this is the first time he hasn’t read the full speech drafted by the Cabinet. </p>.Karnataka BJP backs Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address deviation, accuses Congress govt of 'misusing' assembly.<p>Though the government is said to have assured Gehlot of removing two lines in the speech, the final version retained them.</p><p>When the session reconvened, Speaker UT Khader moved a condolence motion over the demise of Bheemanna Khandre, K Lakkanna and Madhav Gadgil</p><p>Subsequently, the law minister trained his guns on the Governor. “Without waiting for the national anthem, he goes away and insults the national anthem. Is that the right thing? The Governor must immediately apologise to this House.”</p><p>The BJP hit back at Patil, with Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka terming him the “first accused”. The Opposition party also wondered why it was not allowed to discuss the issue despite having handed over a letter to the Speaker. </p><p>While Ashoka sought action against the Congress leaders who shouted slogans and confronted the Governor, Khader said he would issue a ruling on the issue on Friday.</p><p>Addressing reporters later, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused Gehlot of being a “puppet” of the Union government. </p><p>“It’s a constitutional duty of the Governor to address the joint session of the legislature at the beginning of the year or the first session after an election. As per articles 163 and 176 of the Constitution, the Governor has to read the speech prepared by the Cabinet and not what he has prepared himself,” he said. </p><p>Siddaramaiah further said he would discuss with the law minister and other Cabinet colleagues on whether to approach the Supreme Court.</p>