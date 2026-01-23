Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot reads only 3 lines, leaves session without full address

As the Governor began to walk out of the Assembly hall, Congress legislators booed him, shouting “shame, shame”. Gehlot was escorted out by marshals.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 21:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 21:21 IST
India NewsKarnatakaAssembly sessionGehlot

Follow us on :

Follow Us