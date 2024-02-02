Karnataka Governor yet to clear six out of 19 Bills

Of the 19 Bills passed in the Belagavi winter session of the Legislature in December 2023, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is yet to sign six of them.
This includes a bill that proposes to protect lawyers from violence and Karnataka Civil Courts (amendment) bill.
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said that governor had sought more details on some bills.
“Some have technical issues, regarding some the Governor has sought more details and we are at the process of clarifying and providing the details he has asked for,” the minister said.
Meanwhile, the sources from the Chief Minister’s office said that there were a few more bills pending before the governor and following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to Raj Bhavan three days ago, the Governor had cleared some of them.