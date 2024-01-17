Govt begins process to hire replacement for Dr Manjunath as Jayadeva director

The government has started the process to find a replacement for Dr C N Manjunath as director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICR), since the former’s tenure is coming to an end soon.
It is looking for a post-graduate who has completed not less than 20 years in the medical profession and 10 years of teaching experience.
The appointment will be for a period of five years with a monthly salary of Rs 1.44 lakh to Rs 2.18 lakh. The minimum age limit is 50 years.
The Directorate of Medical Education, which has issued a notification dated January 12, says the last date for submitting the applications is January 19. The department has uploaded the format and the qualification criteria on its website.
The tenure of Dr Manjunath, who helmed Jayadeva institute since 2007, was extended for a period of six months in July last year. Under his leadership, the hospital has increased the bed capacity from 300 to 2,000 across all centres, including Bengaluru and Mysuru. A 350-bed facility was donated by Infosys Foundation during his tenure.
He is currently overseeing the construction of the 350-bed Jayadeva hospital complex in Kalaburagi, which is expected to meet the needs of North Karnataka region. The hospital, he said, is nearing completion.