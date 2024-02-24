Karnataka govt inks pact with Toyota Kirloskar for skill training of students

Bengaluru DHNS: The Higher Education Department has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Toyota Kirloskar for providing skill training to engineering and polytechnic students of government colleges during their course period.
Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said that as part of the MoU the students studying at the colleges located in and around Ramanagara and Bidadi can visit Toyota Kirloskar industries and get hands-on training.
“Toyota Kirloskar will organise training programmes at all the colleges across the state,” said Sudhakar. He was addressing a press meet here on
Friday. The department had also signed agreement with eight Australia and Neuzeland based universities for research and training.
Around 10 state-run universities are looking for research and training opportunities for students and faculties at these universities.
Sudhakar clarified that all agreements were purely under Corporate Social Responsibility.
