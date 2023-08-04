Govt making efforts to give additional rice by Sept: Muniyappa

Over the last 20 days, the government has credited Rs 566 crore to one crore beneficiaries under the schemes. In all, 1.28 crore PHH cards are covered under the scheme. Of the remaining 28 lakh families, there are about 5.32 lakh who have not availed rice until now, about 3.4 lakh under Antyodaya who are less than 3 member per family and about 19.27 lakh whose bank accounts are dysfunctional or have not linked Aadhaar numbers. The government is taking up awareness drives about linking bank accounts to cards at the district and taluk-level. The government has also been able to open 1.19 lakh new bank accounts in co-ordination between the post office and the fair price shops, the minister said.