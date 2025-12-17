<p>Belagavi: Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy informed the Legislative Council on Tuesday that the Karnataka government is <br>examining a proposal to provide a monthly honorarium to monks serving in Buddhist viharas across the state.</p>.<p>Replying to a question by MLC Shivakumar K, the minister, who replied on behalf of Minority Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, said the proposal is under consideration and that appropriate action will be taken soon.</p>.Issues with electric buses damaging BMTC’s image, says Minister Ramalinga Reddy.<p>He said that at present, the Minority Welfare Department provides a monthly honorarium to archakas serving in registered Jain basadis in the state.</p>.<p>Similarly, Pesh Imams and muezzins serving in Waqf-registered mosques are also paid a monthly honorarium.</p>.<p>“Government is reviewing the feasibility of extending similar benefits to Buddhist monks rendering services in Buddhist religious institutions, with the aim of ensuring parity and welfare support for religious functionaries across communities. He noted that the government currently pays between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 per month as honorarium to archakas, Pesh Imams and muezzins,” he added. </p>