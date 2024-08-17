Govt to spend Rs 40 crore for Mysuru Dasara this year

The state government will be spending Rs 40 crore on this year’s Dasara celebrations. Mysuru Urban Development Authority will contribute Rs 10 crore, Mysuru Palace Board would provide Rs 5 crore and the balance would be borne by the Kannada and Culture Department, district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa said here on Friday.
Speaking to reporters after chairing the first meeting of the Dasara executive committee in Mysuru, the minister said that Rs 1.5 crore would be given for Srirangpatna Dasara and Rs 2 crore for Dasara celebrations in Chamarajnagar. He said that while Rs 29.25 crore was spent on Dasara last year, it was Rs 28.74 crore in 2022.
Mahadevappa said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has agreed to give 4G exemption under the KTPP (Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements) Act, for Dasara events, as it would be difficult to invite tenders in a short span of time. He said that the chief minister would finalise the guest for inaugurating Dasara.
Mahadevappa said that the first leg of Dasara - Gajapayana - marking the march of first batch of Dasara elephants from the forest camps to Mysuru - would be held on August 21 at Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district. The elephants will be accorded a grand welcome to the Mysuru Palace on August 23.
Artistes of national and international repute will be invited for cultural programmes to be held in front of the illuminated Mysuru Palace. Yuva Dasara, featuring concerts by noted Sandalwood and Bollywood playback singers, would be held for seven days at Maharaja’s College Ground. Yuva Sambrama would be held prior to Dasara, to provide a platform for students to showcase their talent. The CM has written to the Defence Ministry on holding an air show and there are plans to hold a drone show. Heli ride and light combat aircraft ride are being planned, Mahadevappa said.
Published 16 August 2024, 23:07 IST