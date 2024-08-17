Govt to spend Rs 40 crore for Mysuru Dasara this year

Artistes of national and international repute will be invited for cultural programmes to be held in front of the illuminated Mysuru Palace. Yuva Dasara, featuring concerts by noted Sandalwood and Bollywood playback singers, would be held for seven days at Maharaja’s College Ground. Yuva Sambrama would be held prior to Dasara, to provide a platform for students to showcase their talent. The CM has written to the Defence Ministry on holding an air show and there are plans to hold a drone show. Heli ride and light combat aircraft ride are being planned, Mahadevappa said.