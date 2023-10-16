Govt will take steps to control leaf spot, yellow leaf disease affecting areca nut: Cheluvarayaswamy

Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said that the government will take steps to control leaf spot and yellow leaf disease affecting areca nut plantations in Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.
Dr Jagadeesh, Agriculture scientist and vice chancellor, University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, Shivamogga has been asked to conduct a study and submit a report within ten days.
"Scientific study is being conducted to find a solution to the disease affecting areca nut plantations. Required action will be taken once the report reaches the government," said the minister. He was speaking after visiting Kukke Subrahmanya Temple on Sunday.
The minister said there is no shortage of seeds and fertilizers in Karnataka. Steps have been taken to check the distribution of poor-quality seeds.
“To promote organic farming, Rs 10,000 financial assistance is given to farmers per hectare. Already 195 taluks have been declared drought-hit in the state. An additional 21 taluks have been identified as drought-hit taluks. About 90 per cent of the taluks have been declared as drought-hit taluks. If the remaining taluks are reeling under drought, then they too will be declared drought-hit in the coming days,” said the minister.
The government has decided to lend interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for farmers. The government is also supporting dairy farming, he said.