Govt will take steps to control leaf spot, yellow leaf disease affecting areca nut: Cheluvarayaswamy

Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said that the government will take steps to control leaf spot and yellow leaf disease affecting areca nut plantations in Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Dr Jagadeesh, Agriculture scientist and vice chancellor, University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, Shivamogga has been asked to conduct a study and submit a report within ten days.

"Scientific study is being conducted to find a solution to the disease affecting areca nut plantations. Required action will be taken once the report reaches the government," said the minister. He was speaking after visiting Kukke Subrahmanya Temple on Sunday.