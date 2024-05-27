Graduates, teachers constituencies poll results will not be affected by rebel candidates : B Y Vijayendra

Mangaluru: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the outcome of the teachers and graduates constituencies election in Karnataka will not be affected by rebel candidates contesting the polls. There is a favourable atmosphere for the BJP in the state.

“The BJP will win with the highest majority in the teachers and graduates constituencies elections. Our party workers and senior leaders are reaching out to the voters. The intellectual voters have trust in the BJP- JD(S) alliance. Hence the winning margin will increase,” he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

To a query on two FIRs against BJP MLA Harish Poonja in Belthangady, the state BJP President said “our BJP workers are booked without any reason. The state government is engaged in political vendetta. The Congress led government is misusing the police department. Yuva Morcha President’s name was mentioned in the FIR unnecessarily. We condemn such a move of the police and the BJP will fight against it,” he added.