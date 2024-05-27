Graduates, teachers constituencies poll results will not be affected by rebel candidates : B Y Vijayendra

Mangaluru: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the outcome of the teachers and graduates constituencies election in Karnataka will not be affected by rebel candidates contesting the polls. There is a favourable atmosphere for the BJP in the state.
“The BJP will win with the highest majority in the teachers and graduates constituencies elections. Our party workers and senior leaders are reaching out to the voters. The intellectual voters have trust in the BJP- JD(S) alliance. Hence the winning margin will increase,” he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.
To a query on two FIRs against BJP MLA Harish Poonja in Belthangady, the state BJP President said “our BJP workers are booked without any reason. The state government is engaged in political vendetta. The Congress led government is misusing the police department. Yuva Morcha President’s name was mentioned in the FIR unnecessarily. We condemn such a move of the police and the BJP will fight against it,” he added.
To another query, he urged the government and Minister for School Education and Literacy to solve confusion in the education sector. As a result, teachers, students and parents are worried and confused.
Stating that law and order in the state has collapsed due to the appeasement policy of the Congress -led government in Karnataka, he said the government has failed to act against those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha.
Earlier speaking during party workers meeting as a part of MLC election, he said “The appeasement policy has given strength to the miscreants from minority to do whatever they wish to do. As a result, a large number of people went on rampage, damaging police stations, attacking police personnel and hurling stones at the police station at Channagiri.”
Published 27 May 2024, 08:29 IST