Grand Prix Badminton League 2023: Karnataka HC declines to interfere with single-judge order

The writ appeal was filed by the BAI. It was argued that the clauses that bar participation of registered players/coaches in unrecognized tournaments, is in consonance with the regulations of the Badminton World Federation. The federation imposes such restrictions on all its associate members and the restrictions are put in place to ensure the participation of the best talent from every country. It was further argued that non-adherence to such regulations imposed by the world governing body may attract sanctions as well.