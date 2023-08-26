Grand Prix Badminton League 2023: Karnataka HC declines to interfere with single-judge order

The Karnataka high court on Friday declined to interfere with the interim order passed by the single bench on August 24, 2023 in relation to the Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL), commencing from August 27, 2023 in Bengaluru city.
A specially constituted division bench comprising Justices S G Pandit and Pradeep Singh Yerur said that the single bench has not decided any of the contentious issues raised by the petitioners (the organizers of the event), including the question of maintainability, hence there is nothing to decide for them.
On April 10, 2023, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) had issued a circular barring registered players/coaches/technical staff from participating in any unauthorized tournament.
On July 5, 2023 another circular was issued, barring registered players, coaches and technical staff from participating in unauthorized tournaments without prior approval from BAI and also warned of appropriate action if there are any violations.
Bitsport Private Limited, Bengaluru, the organizers of Grand Prix Badminton League had challenged the circulars. On July 21, 2023, the single judge had stayed the circulars, citing the Delhi high court decision in Sara Foundation case.
The writ appeal was filed by the BAI. It was argued that the clauses that bar participation of registered players/coaches in unrecognized tournaments, is in consonance with the regulations of the Badminton World Federation. The federation imposes such restrictions on all its associate members and the restrictions are put in place to ensure the participation of the best talent from every country. It was further argued that non-adherence to such regulations imposed by the world governing body may attract sanctions as well.
The specially constituted division bench said that the single bench has not decided any issues raised by the organizers, including the question of maintainability. It cited the observation that the permission to participate in the tournament shall not be treated as any decision given on the merits of the matter or it shall not be taken as a precedent.