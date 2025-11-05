Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Green alert as projects galore may consume countless trees

The count of 3.11 lakh trees has been arrived at based on requests the project implementing agencies made to the forest department. Experts say this number is vastly under-counted.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 22:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 22:53 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us