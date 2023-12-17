Guarantees have covered 4.3 crore people, claims Congress leader Surjewala

Surjewala said the registration process for the fifth guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’ that provides a monthly allowance to unemployed graduates and diploma-holders would begin by the end of December. “In Karnataka, the Congress had given five guarantees to the public during the Assembly elections. People trusted the promise of guarantees and gave 136 seats in the Assembly, which brought Congress to power with an absolute majority, thus increasing our responsibility,” Surjewala said.