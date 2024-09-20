Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Governor sends Registration Bill to President for assent

The Bill, passed by the Legislature in February this year, introduces a reform with which physical appearance at sub-registrar offices will not be required during property registrations.
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 September 2024, 22:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot has sent the Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill to President Droupadi Murmu for assent. 

The Bill, passed by the Legislature in February this year, introduces a reform with which physical appearance at sub-registrar offices will not be required during property registrations.

Gehlot had returned the Bill to the state government expressing safety concerns over ‘faceless’ registrations. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda’s department had responded to Gehlot’s queries.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2024, 22:47 IST
Karnataka NewsGovernor Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT