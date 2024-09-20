Karnataka Governor sends Registration Bill to President for assent

Bengaluru: Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot has sent the Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill to President Droupadi Murmu for assent.
The Bill, passed by the Legislature in February this year, introduces a reform with which physical appearance at sub-registrar offices will not be required during property registrations.
Gehlot had returned the Bill to the state government expressing safety concerns over ‘faceless’ registrations. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda’s department had responded to Gehlot’s queries.
Published 19 September 2024, 22:47 IST