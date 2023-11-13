H D Kumaraswamy festival jab: Siddaramaiah got Rs 1.9-crore cot

Bengaluru: JD(S) state unit president HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged that a “minister” had gifted Rs 1.9 crore worth cot and two pairs of sofa sets through his supporters to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
This, Kumaraswamy said, looks like an updated version of the Hublot watch controversy that had hit Siddaramaiah during his first term as the CM.
“Someone has told me about this gift,” Kumaraswamy said at the presser held on Deevapali. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who often terms me as ‘big lier’, must come forward and reveal the truth behind who has gifted him such fanciful items.
Kumaraswamy, whose party has joined hands with the BJP, also took a swipe at the government for carrying out renovation works at ministers’ bungalows and purchasing new cars instead of tackling drought.
“It’s sad to list this government’s priorities,” he said. “It has money to purchase new cars for ministers. The state government has released Rs 10 crore already.”
Kumaraswamy said the “state is going to spend a whopping Rs 3 crore just to renovate the conference hall in CM’s home office, Krishna”.