Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority clears encroachments near Veerupaksha temple

<p>Hampi: The Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) began a demolition drive early Friday to clear encroachments near Veerupaksha temple. </p><p>Armed with high court orders and a request from the Archaeological Survey of India, HWHAMA authorities with the support of police and revenue department officials cleared three sheds and a portion of a house near the Janatha plots adjacent to the famous Veerupaksha temple. </p><p>Initially, the locals resisted the demolition drive. The owners of the structures claimed that they were not served an eviction notice well in advance and did not get time to move their belongings.</p><p> "We were given eviction notice on October 24 and asked to take away all our belongings," said an owner. They even pressured local MLA H R Gaviappa to stop the demolition drive. However, the officials convinced the elected representative that it would amount to contempt of court orders. </p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em> over the phone, HWHAMA Commissioner Ranganath said they have demolished three unauthorised structures that had encroached upon the Hampi monuments area. </p><p>"There are few more illegal structures within the 100 meters prohibited area of the monuments and the owners of these buildings have given in writing that they would voluntarily clear the encroachments within 2-3 days," he said. </p><p>HWHAMA was left with no choice but to take up a demolition drive otherwise, it would have resulted in contempt of high court orders. Since 2015, the Karnataka High Court and Supreme Court have been issuing directions for the removal of unauthorised structures, homestays and hotels in and around the world heritage sites of Hampi.</p><p>The encroached land at Janatha Plot was also part of the High Court orders that was to be cleared by the officials. "ASI does not have the authority to clear the encroachments. We have made several representations to the district administration and officials concerned to clear the encroachments. We had also served notices and FIR copies to the encroachers over the last several years," said Nikhil Das, ASI Hampi Circle Superintending Archaeologist.</p>