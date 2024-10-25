Home
Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority clears encroachments near Veerupaksha temple

Speaking to DH over the phone HWHAMA Commissioner Ranganath said they have demolished three unauthorised structures that had encroached upon the Hampi monuments area.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 07:45 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 07:45 IST
