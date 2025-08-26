<p>Hassan: The annual Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava will be held from October 9 to 23, in Hassan, this year. The doors of the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Hasanamba temple will be opened on October 9. The locals will be allowed to have darshana on the day. The public will be allowed to have the darshana of the deity from October 10 to 22.</p><p>A preliminary meeting was held in Hassan, chaired by Hassan District in-charge Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, on Tuesday. This year, a decision was taken to cancel VIP passes to avoid confusion. Instead, gold cards are being issued.</p>.Second batch of five Dasara elephants to arrive at Mysuru Palace on Monday.<p>Those availing gold cards can have the darshana from 5 am to 11 am. One person is allowed for one gold pass, said Assistant Commissioner Maruti, who is also the temple administrative officer.</p><p>Krishna Byre Gowda said that two hours in a day should be reserved for gold pass holders and dignitaries to visit the temple, and the remaining time for the devotees to have darshana.</p>