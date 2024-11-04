Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hasanamba fest concludes; temple to open doors again on October 9, 2025

The temple doors were closed on Sunday, November 4, and sealed as per the ritual at 12.33 pm.
Gayathri V Raj
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 19:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 19:25 IST
Karnataka NewsHassanHasanamba festhasanamba temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us