Hasanamba fest concludes; temple to open doors again on October 9, 2025

<p>Hassan: The 11-day Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava concluded this year, with the closing of the doors of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, on Sunday afternoon.</p><p>The temple doors were closed and sealed as per the ritual at 12.33 pm.</p><p>The priests conducted special pujas and naivedya on the last day of the festival, as per the tradition followed since decades. The lamps were lit and the doors of the sanctum sanctorum closed in the presence of the district administration officials. The doors were locked and the key handed over to the temple administrative officer.</p><p>The temple will be open next year from October 9 to October 23, and the devotees should wait for another year to have darshan. </p><p>More than 20 lakh people had darshan of the deity this year. It is estimated that the temple has earned around Rs 9 crore in the form of ticket and laddu sales. The temple was opened for darshan from October 24 to November 3 this year. There was no public darshan on the last day.</p><p>District incharge Minister K N Rajanna, who was actively participating in the festival activities even before its start with holding of a series of meetings, was absent on the day. He had accompanied Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the temple on October 28. </p><p>It may be mentioned that Rajanna was also conspicuous by his absence for the flag hoisting on Kannada Rajyotsava day on November 1.</p><p>People expressed outrage over Minister Rajanna not visiting the district, after complaints of lack of facilities at the temple came to the fore.</p>