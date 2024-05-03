Home
Hassan sex abuse: Prajwal's father H D Revanna withdraws anticipatory bail plea

Bengaluru: Former minister and JD (S) leader HD Revanna on Friday withdrew his petition seeking anticipatory bail before the MP/MLA court.

This was after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted that no offence for rape has been invoked against the petitioner and added that all the offences alleged in the FIR are bailable.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor BN Jagadish submitted that since the offences alleged in this case, registered at Holenarasipura police station, are bailable in nature, the anticipatory bail petition is not maintainable.

Recording this submission, the presiding officer dismissed Revanna's petition as withdrawn.

Published 03 May 2024, 07:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaH D RevannaPrajwal Revanna

