Haven't sought Nagendra's resignation: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he has not sought his Cabinet colleague B Nagendra’s resignation and that he would decide based on the findings of the special investigation team (SIT) probing embezzlement at the ST Development Corporation.
“I have not sought (Nagendra’s) resignation. The SIT report hasn’t come yet. The SIT itself was constituted a couple of days ago. Let’s see what they will give in their report. Once they submit the report, we will take a decision,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.
Asked if he had sought an explanation from Nagendra, Siddaramaiah said, “Not yet. I have to go through the preliminary report.”
The Opposition BJP has sought Nagendra’s resignation for his alleged role in the embezzlement of taxpayers’ money at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation. The BJP has also sought a CBI probe into the matter. The saffron party has given the Congress government a June 6 deadline to fire Nagendra from the Cabinet.
“Who are they to give us an ultimatum?” Siddaramaiah said. “The Opposition must protest against injustice. But (BJP) won’t do that. They protest by speaking lies,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah held a meeting with SIT and finance department officials to take stock of the embezzlement at the Valmiki Corporation.
Apparently, a phone transcript between the now-suspended corporation managing director JG Padmanabh and accounts officer Parashuram G Durgannanavar has been accessed. During the conversation, Padmanabh claims that the minister was aware of the goings-on and that he had ordered the transfer of funds. The role of two private individuals said to be close to Nagendra has emerged.
According to sources, the CM is waiting for the investigation to find “something more concrete” that directly links Nagendra with the scam.
A similar embezzlement of public money at the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation from two years ago, currently under CID probe, was also discussed during the meeting.
Published 03 June 2024, 22:08 IST