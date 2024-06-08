HC allows Turf Club to amend petition against rejection of licence request

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on Friday allowed Bangalore Turf Club Limited to amend its petition challenging the state government's rejection of its request for a licence to conduct on-course racing between June and August 2024.
In its order, the state government had stated that it suffered a loss of Rs 296 crore in 2023-24 alone because of the BTC's tax evasion.
As per the order, the BTC's representation was rejected on June 6, 2024, observing that a further investigation is pending in the case being probed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).
The BTC had submitted representations to the state government, seeking a licence for conducting on-course racing activities at BTC till August 2024 and to consider pending request, under the Mysore Race Course Licensing Rules, for the grant of licence to conduct betting on race horses.
The state government said that during the raid conducted by the CCB in January 2024, a total 26 bookmaker stalls were searched in the betting ring at BTC. Police seized Rs 3.45 crore in cash and 56 mobile phones.
In May 2024, the CCB filed the charge sheet, stating that despite knowing about benami transactions, the BTC not only failed to take action but also allowed such operations.
According to the state government, it suffered a huge loss in revenue.
"They (investigation material) suggest that the bookmakers and BTC have hatched a criminal conspiracy and with dishonest intention, created false documents to evade taxes without generating proper GST invoices/bills. They received money in cash and the entire money was not deposited to the bank account and the same was not declared. These allegations paint a picture of systematic and deliberate attempt to evade taxes and to engage in illegal activities,” the state government said.
Published 07 June 2024, 23:42 IST