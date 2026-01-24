Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka HC bins rape, false marriage promise case by twice-married woman

The woman had alleged that the advocate developed a physical relationship with her after promising to marry her, but cheated her later.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 22:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 22:36 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us