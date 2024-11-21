Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court imposes fine on terror-accused doctor for delaying proceedings in trial court

Dr Ahmed, a Bengaluru resident listed as Accused No 21 in the case, had challenged an order by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court dated May 27, 2024.
Ambarish B
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 20:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 20:34 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us