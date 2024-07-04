Karnataka High Court quashes appointment of University of Mysore Registrar

The court observed that the proceedings to replace the petitioner had commenced with a note from the CM to appoint Basappa as Registrar (Evaluation) either with UoM or with the Karnataka State Open University. The court also noted that the UoM VC had, in his note, pointed out that Basappa’s appointment to the chairmanship of the organic chemistry department was owing to the fact that post of professor was not occupied at that juncture. The VC had further stated that he could not be considered a senior member of the faculty.