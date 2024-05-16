HD Revanna gets interim bail in sexual harassment case

Bengaluru: A special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs on Thursday granted interim anticipatory bail to former minister and JD (S) leader HD Revanna in a sexual harassment case registered at Holenarasipura police station.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had opposed anticipatory bail application and sought his custody or remanding into judicial custody.
The case registered at Holenarasipura police station pertains to the alleged sexual harassment of a 47-year-old house maid. The FIR was registered against Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna, MP from Hassan Loksabha constituency.
On Thursday, Revanna moved the special court seeking anticipatory bail. The counsel representing Revanna submitted that SIT could not have opposed the granting of bail since only bailable offences have been booked.
Considering that the SIT is opposing the granting of anticipatory bail, the special court judge Preeth J decided to hear the matter on Friday and granted interim anticipatory bail till that time.
Published 16 May 2024, 16:00 IST