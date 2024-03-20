HDK fumes over ‘Congress distributing lakhs of cookers in B’lore Rural’

JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday accused Bangalore Rural Congress candidate D K Suresh of distributing lakhs of cookers to woo voters.
Releasing photographs to substantiate his claim, he demanded intervention of Election Commission. He warned that JD(S) workers will be instructed to set fire to godowns where cookers and sarees are stored, if no action is taken.
“Even my party workers are strong. If this illegal activity continues by Congress candidate, we will be forced to take to the streets,” Kumaraswamy warned at a news conference.
Kumaraswamy asked the Election Commission to deploy paramilitary forces in Bangalore Rural. “Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, brother of Congress candidate D K Suresh, is holding meetings with officials and instructing them to get leads in booths. I demand replacement of Superintendent of Police, DC and ZP CEO so that election is fair,” he said.
Cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath, Kumaraswamy’s brother-in-law, is contesting against Suresh as BJP’s candidate. “How can this honest doctor fight this election when such illegal activities are going on?” Kumaraswamy said.
“After poll dates were announced, more than 2 lakh cookers were distributed. When I spoke to chief electoral officer, he directed Ramanagar DC to look into it. In turn, DC asked commercial tax officials to check. They got back saying no such activities are happening. Then, what is this?” Kumaraswamy said, displaying photographs.
(Published 19 March 2024, 22:41 IST)