Health ATMs a shot in the arm for rural diagnostics

“More than 200 people underwent tests at the machine installed at the government hospital in Manikeshwari colony in Kalaburagi last month. We have to operate the machine besides catering to the healthcare needs of a 60,000-strong population in five municipal wards. The heavy rush of patients has increased the burden on us as we should also engage in national programmes like the eradication of malaria, dengue and chikungunya,” said Pavitra Patil, hospital lab technician.