Health camp for caretakers of Dasara elephants, Palace Board staff held in Karnataka

Ahead of Dasara, over 300 people, including staff of Mysuru Palace Board and caretakers of Dasara elephants and their family members were treated at a health camp hosted by the Palace Board in association with Suyog Hospital in Mysuru on Wednesday.
Chairman of the hospital Dr S P Yoganna said that health issues like hypertension, diabetes and cancer are increasing among those from economically weaker sections too. “Regular periodic health checkups would help in addressing such issues in the initial stages. The hospital would extend support for further follow up treatment of mahouts and Palace Board staff,” he said.
Hospital Director Seema Yoganna and doctors Ravikumar, Rajesh and Sharath Kumar conducted the camp.