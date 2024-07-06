Health department can’t duck this any more: Quacks have a field day in Bagalkot district

Quacks are literally having a field day in Bagalkot district with over 300 of those who have completed SSLC, PUC, BA, BCom, TCH and ITI courses opening clinics and treating people suffering from various ailments.
Such instances are coming to light as the police got down to action after botched attempts of abortion and child delivery.
A woman who has studied PUC attempted to perform an abortion procedure at Mahalingpur, leading to the patient’s death. At Bilagi, a BAMS graduate tried to deliver a baby, but the woman died of complications during the procedure.
Many such cases have been registered at police stations in both the rural and urban areas of the district. Reports have been submitted to the deputy commissioner, zilla panchayat chief executive officer and the district health officer in this regard.
A total of 60 such cases have been registered at the Savalali police station, 39 at Bilagi station, 37 in Mudhol and 29 in Kaladagi.
Superintendent of Police Amarnath Reddy told DH that the list of quacks operating in the district along with their details had been submitted to the health department, recommending for inspection and necessary action.
Over 50 BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) graduates are allowed to practice in the Ayurvedic system, but are treating patients in the Allopathic system of medicine. Some nursing graduates and other ineligible people too are providing treatment to patients for many years now and this could prove disastrous, warn experts.
Dr Jayashree Emmi, the Bagalkot district health officer, told DH that the issue of quacks practising in the district had come to her notice and that stringent action would be taken against clinics run by the fake doctors.
Published 05 July 2024, 23:58 IST