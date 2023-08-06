Health dept to pilot contraceptive implants, injections in 4 Karnataka districts

Starting September, the health department will pilot two new contraceptives - an implant and an injection - in four districts, with technical support from WHO.
These methods were recently included under the national family planning programme.
These are aimed at increasing the contraceptive uptake and reducing maternal and infant mortality.
The subdermal implant Implanon is matchstick-sized and can be implanted into the woman's upper arm, a health department official said.
The implant will release hormones that will prevent pregnancy up to three years, and can be removed any time.
"It is currently available in the private sector, but very few use it. We have received 10,000 implants from the central government," the official said.
The implant will be available in KC General and Vani Vilas hospitals in Bengaluru, and in the MCH and medical college in Bidar.
Gynecologists in these facilities will be trained on implant insertion.
The subcutaneous injection Antara will be piloted in select health facilities in Mysuru and Yadgir.
The department is already using Antara's intramuscular injections in its facilities, but the subcutaneous injections are easier to administer and contain lower drug doses.
These can be taken once in three months. Health department has received 20,000 injection doses from the Centre.
The pilot project is for three years, and will be expanded to more areas depending on acceptability of the methods.
"The contraceptives will be available to all women, including unmarried, adolescent and breastfeeding women," the official said.
"Low spacing between births is a problem in Karnataka, and we also see more teenage pregnancies now. The risk of maternal and infant mortality and morbidity is higher in these cases. The new methods can help avoid unwanted pregnancies."