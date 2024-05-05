Karnataka Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao allays fear of Covishield side effects

Bengaluru: People, who have taken the Covishield vaccine, need not worry that they will develop side effects, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters in Dharwad, Rao acknowledged that reports of some people suffering side effects have emerged.
“All vaccines tend to have a small percentage of side effects. But people must not assume that something adverse will happen if they take vaccines,” he said.
He added that “only a handful” of residents in Karnataka, who took the Covishield vaccine, suffered severe health issues.
“The Health department has reviewed these cases. Four to five people experienced severe health problems after getting their vaccines but we have to assess if this was directly due to the vaccine or other health issues they had.”
Requesting people to not pay heed to rumours, he felt the probability of developing any side effects now is minimal as people have taken the vaccines two years ago.
“If anyone is experiencing any health issues or suspects any changes in their health, I request them to undergo tests at the hospital,” he said, adding that it is good to wait for any directions from the central government with regards to the vaccination.
