Heat alert as four elephants die in last two days in Karnataka

Former PCCF (Head of Forest Force) B K Singh said the death of elephants due to lack of fodder and water calls for long-term preparations.

“We had seen an elephant dying due to lack of fodder in the Hanur range 12 years ago. These developments are essentially telling us to prepare for the future. While we may call the deaths natural, ultimately humans are to be blamed for the unnatural drought,” he said.

Singh said the damage caused to river catchment areas by unregulated change of land use and destruction of forests were the main reasons for the crisis today.

“For instance, between 1988 and 1991, I had seen the Palar river in Kollegal go dry for just two months between February and April. Now it is drying up in October. We are suffering now because of the damage inflicted on our rivers over the last three decades,” he said.