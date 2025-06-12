Menu
Holiday declared as rains lash Karnataka's Hubballi, Dharwad

Following the heavy rain and red alert in Dharwad district, DC Divya Prabhu GRJ declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Thursday
Arunkumar Huralimath
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 04:32 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 04:32 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRainfall

