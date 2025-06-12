<p>Hubballi: Heavy downpour throughout Wednesday night paralysed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hubballi">Hubballi</a> City and parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharwad">Dharwad</a> City. A 45-year-old man was reportedly washed away in a drain near Nekar Nagar in Hubballi.</p><p>The person has been identified as Hussain Kalas of Birband Oni in the Nekar Nagar area. He was returning to his house with his friend. Following heavy rains, a huge quantity of stormwater entered the road. Despite warnings from locals, Hussain took his bike onto the flooded road and fell into the drain. However, the pillion rider was rescued.</p><p>Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) staff and officials, including the commissioner, rushed to the spot and deployed earthmovers to remove the drainage pipeline in an attempt to rescue Hussain, who was washed away on Wednesday night.</p>.Bengaluru: Rain returns, so do waterlogged roads, traffic jams .<p>Most of the houses in Myadan Oni were inundated with rainwater, and the families were shifted to a rehabilitation centre set up at an Anganwadi.</p><p>Stormwater entered some colonies, and water gushed into the houses, leaving people sleepless through the night.</p><p>The situation in Hubballi on Wednesday night was horrific. Over 200 cars and several buses, including private and Chigari buses, got stuck in a five-kilometre stretch from Unkal to Bairidevarakoppa. However, there was no traffic congestion or fire, and emergency services personnel were deployed to rescue people at Unkal Sai Nagar Cross. People abandoning their cars and running to safer places was a common sight.</p><p>Several rural areas of Alnavar, Navalgund, Kalghatgi, and Hubballi Rural taluk received maximum rainfall.</p><p>The Dharwad DC has issued a flood alert for Bennehalla and Tupparihalla, and warned people in Navalgund and Kundgol taluks not to venture near the streams. Houses in Yamanur village of Navalgund taluk were inundated by Bennehalla floodwater.</p><p><strong>Holiday</strong></p><p>Following the heavy rain and red alert in Dharwad district, DC Divya Prabhu GRJ declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Thursday (June 12).</p>