Heavy rain batters Ron, Karwar; floods houses, farmlands

<p>Ron/ Karwar/ Haveri: Widespread overnight rainfall wreaked havoc across parts of North Karnataka on Wednesday night and Thursday, with Ron taluk in Gadag district and coastal Karwar in Uttara Kannada district bearing the brunt. In both regions, roads were submerged, homes flooded, and normal life thrown out of gear.</p><p>In Ron, heavy rains led to the overflowing of streams, cutting off access to several roads, including the crucial Ron–Nargund route near Yavagal. </p><p>Adjacent farmlands were inundated, submerging crops like green gram, maize, onion, and sugarcane. Many farmers, who had taken loans and completed sowing encouraged by early monsoon showers, are now staring at massive losses. Motors and borewells installed near streams were washed away, adding to their distress.</p><p>With continuous rain reported in neighbouring districts like Dharwad, Haveri, and Gadag, inflow into local streams has increased significantly. Roads connecting Nargund to Belagavi were also inundated near the Bennehalla stream near Menasagi village. In Yavagal village, rainwater entered homes, and a house wall collapsed.</p><p>Officials, including Taluk Panchayat EO Chandrashekhar Kandakur, Ron Police Station PSI Prakash Banakar and Agriculture Assistant Director Ravindragouda Patil visited the affected areas and instructed precautionary measures.</p><p><strong>Rain in Karwar</strong></p><p>In Karwar, record-breaking rainfall through the early hours of Thursday caused landslides, road blockages, and panic among residents. Waterlogging was reported in key areas such as Geetanjali Circle, MG Road, Green Street, and the KSRTC depot in Hubbu Wada, where water levels rose to over two feet. Residential areas along the Konenala storm drain saw water entering homes, forcing residents to evacuate. </p><p>Shops in the local market were inundated, causing damage to goods worth lakhs of rupees. Merchants struggled to clean up muddy water that had entered their stores.</p><p>A fresh landslide occurred near Sai Mandir on Dobighat Road, where a similar incident had taken place last monsoon. Mud and stones entered the temple premises.</p><p> In Hubbu Wada, a hillside collapse brought down several trees, which fell onto nearby houses, prompting the evacuation of residents to safer locations.</p><p>In Gaudwada and Baithkol, a landslide caused debris and rocks to fall onto the house of Sumedha Pednekar, partially damaging the structure. Locals blamed unscientific hill-cutting by the Navy for road construction as the cause of the incident.</p><p>With more rain forecast over the next two days, authorities in both regions are on high alert and have urged residents to remain cautious.</p><p>Heavy rain was also witnessed in parts of Haveri district.</p>