Heavy rains batter North Karnataka, Malnad; dams almost full

<p>Bengaluru: Heavy rains continued to pummel Malnad, coastal districts and many parts of north and south interior Karnataka on Monday. The district administrations of several districts, including Dharwad, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, have declared a holiday for schools and PU colleges on Tuesday in view of the heavy rain forecast.</p>.<p>The Uttara Kannada district and Malnad region are experiencing torrential rain, coupled with gusty winds, while those in the plains are witnessing incessant showers.</p>.<p>Relentless rain has spurred water levels in the reservoirs of the Krishna basin. Hidkal (Raja Lakhamgouda) dam is almost full. With the dam receiving copious inflows, the authorities are expected to release over 30,000 cusec anytime soon. </p>.<p>The Naviluthirtha dam, across the Malaprabha river, near Saundatti, is just short of one-and-a-half feet from reaching its full reservoir level. </p>.<p>Tunga and Bhadra reservoirs in Shivamogga district are almost full, thanks to incessant rain in their catchments.</p>.<p>The Tungabhadra river at Kudali in Shivamogga, where Tunga and Bhadra rivers meet, is in spate following heavy discharges from Tunga dam (77,000 cusec) and Bhadra reservoir (40,000 cusec). The Varahi project area witnessed 238 mm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Monday). Hulikal received 220 mm of rain while Agumbe and Yadur saw 206 and 200 mm of rain respectively.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Linganmakki reservoir is just three-and-a-half feet short of reaching its maximum level. The dam authorities are likely to release water downstream at 10 am on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Many parts of Hassan, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts continued to receive heavy showers on Monday. Landslides have been reported at Donigal and Kappalli on Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway in Sakleshpur taluk. Heavy discharges from KRS have submerged Paschima Vaahini, G B Gate, bathing ghat and Gosaighat in Srirangapatna of Mandya district. The water level in Cauvery river has reached Wellesley Bridge while the Gauthama Kshetra has been rendered island. Gajanana Swami and four others are stranded in the ashrama.</p>.<p>Heavy overnight rain has left a trail of destruction in Kalyana Karnataka districts. Aurad and Kamalnagar taluks in Bidar district recorded over 300 mm of rain on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Crops on hundreds of acres have been submerged following a lake breach in Bonthi village. Manjra river is flowing above the danger mark in Bidar district. Gruel centres have been set up at Bhandara Kumta and Bavalgaon villages. A holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Aurad taluk on Tuesday.</p>