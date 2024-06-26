Heavy rains lash Kodagu in Karnataka

Madikeri: Heavy rain lashed various parts of Kodagu district on June 26. As a result, Rivers Cauvery and Kannika have been in full spate.

With the catchment area experiencing good rainfall, the inflow of water to Harangi reservoir has increased to 810 cubic feet per second (cusec) from 514 cusec. Water level in Triveni Sangama at Bhagamandala has increased.