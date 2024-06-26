Heavy rains lash Kodagu in Karnataka

Madikeri: Heavy rain lashed various parts of Kodagu district on June 26. As a result, Rivers Cauvery and Kannika have been in full spate.
With the catchment area experiencing good rainfall, the inflow of water to Harangi reservoir has increased to 810 cubic feet per second (cusec) from 514 cusec. Water level in Triveni Sangama at Bhagamandala has increased.
In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Wednesday), Bhagamandala received 145 mm rainfall. Napoklu, Ammathi, Shanthi, Ponnampet experienced 80 mm rainfall. Madikeri taluk received an average of 90 mm rainfall, Virajpet taluk- 80mm, Ponnampet taluk- 70 mm, Somwarpet taluk- 40 mm and Kushalnagar taluk -20 mm rainfall.
Published 26 June 2024, 09:17 IST