Heavy rains pound DK, Udupi districts; auto driver falls into drain in Mangaluru, dies

The unrelenting thundershowers continued to wreak havoc on crops, houses and power infrastructure in the old Mysuru district, including Hassan and Kodagu. Acres of ginger, tobacco, and arecanut in Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts were damaged in the rain. A massive tree on the premises of Hoysaleswara temple in Halebid, a Unesco world heritage site, came crashing. The compound wall of the 12th century temple has

been damaged.