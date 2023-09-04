Heavy rains pound Kalyana Karnataka districts

Heavy showers lashed Kalyana Karnataka districts, infusing life into the water bodies of the parched region, on Sunday.
After a prolonged dry spell in August, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir and Koppal districts witnessed sharp showers overnight and Sunday, bringing cheers to farmers who have taken up sowing late. However, more such spells of rain in the next few days will have adverse effect on the ready for harvest green gram and urad crops.
The Sunday showers filled Chandrampalli reservoir in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district. Water was let out of the dam through three crest gates. Sharp showers threw life out of gear in Kalaburagi city. Most of the roads in the city were flooded causing hardships to the motorists.
Vehicular movement on Firozabad-Kamalapur state highway, which connects Kalabuargi-Kalagi road, was hit following the flash floods. The swollen Kamalavathi river flooded the bridge near Sedam. Passengers of KKRTC bus escaped unhurt after the vehicle veered off the road and slipped into a ditch.
Several bridges, including the one between Mangalagi-Harijanwada and on the road to Kalagi Neelkanteshwara Temple, went under water of overflowing Dhoor Hall stream, affecting the traffic.
A portion of diggi agasi fort in Shahpur town collapsed in the overnight rain.
Kalagi taluk recorded a staggering 113.77 mm (11.3 cm) of rain on Sunday.
Many parts of Gadag, Hosapete and Vijayapura districts also experienced heavy rain in the evening.
Several parts of old Mysuru region, including Chamarajanagar district also saw intermittent spells of rain on Sunday.