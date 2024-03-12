Hegde compares media to dogs

Karwar: Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha member Ananth Kumar Hegde has asked BJP workers not to bother about “discussions in newspapers and social media.”
Speaking at a party workers’ convention at Hillur in Ankola taluk on Monday, Hegde said dogs bark whenever an elephant walks on the road. “Elephant derives majesty from such dogs,” he said, comparing himself to elephant and media to dogs.
“The real leadership is the one which stands firm during controversy,” he said.
(Published 11 March 2024, 23:18 IST)