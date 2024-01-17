Hegde justifies his remarks on Siddaramaiah, says paid back in same coin

Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha member Ananthkumar Hegde has justified his remarks on CM Siddaramaiah, saying he has paid him back in the same coin. He also sought to know why BJP was worried about civility which Siddaramaiah lacks.
"It was Siddaramaiah who first made derogative remarks on Yediyurappa, PM Modi and our holy places of worship. It was he who called Modi mass murderer in singular. If it is right on Siddaramaiah's part to do so, my comments are also justified," Hegde told reporters here on Tuesday.
Accusing Siddaramaiah of doing appeasement politics, Hegde said he was ready for an open debate with the chief minister and Congressmen on culture and civility.