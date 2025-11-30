Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Keep Himalayan valleys on your winter holiday itinerary: PM Modi

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, Modi said that while fewer than 2,000 tourists visited Adi Kailash until three years ago, this number has now increased to over 30,000.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 14:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 November 2025, 14:49 IST
WinterNarendra ModiHimalayatravel

Follow us on :

Follow Us