<p>Mysuru: “I am making it clear once and for all. The Congress high command’s decisions are final. I have spoken with the high command and they have said that they will take a decision. That ends everything. The high command will announce their decision," Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>asserted.</p><p>However, Siddaramaiah indirectly opposed AICC president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a>'s statement on solving the issues locally. Siddaramaiah said, “Whatever issues in the party, the high command will resolve them”.</p><p>He was responding to the ongoing speculation on leadership change in the Karnataka, in Mysuru on Monday.</p><p>“Only you media people are discussing this too much. Why are you asking me questions on this matter, even after I spoke on it in the Assembly?” Siddaramaiah asked.</p>.Confusion over leadership in Karnataka is local, not at high command level: Mallikarjun Kharge.<p>On the issue of a meeting between former Minister K N Rajanna and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>, Siddaramaiah asked, “What is wrong if Rajanna meets Shivakumar? Shivakumar is our party president. Is there any rule that says that he shouldn't be met by MLAs, or any other party member? There is no mistake in that”.</p><p>Regarding Kharge's statement that the party is bigger than everyone, Siddaramaiah said, “What Kharge has said is correct. We have been saying this from the beginning that the party is bigger than the individual”.</p>.Congress high command is 'in my favour': CM Siddaramaiah denies half-term decision.<p>In response to a question on Shivakumar's claim that he made Rajanna the Apex Bank president, Siddaramaiah said, “The then Chief Minister late S M Krishna, and the government of that time made Rajanna the Apex Bank president”.</p><p>To a query on speculations over a "revolution" (<em>kranti</em>) after Sankranti (January 14), the Chief Minister said, “There is no revolution, or anything of the sort. Whatever the situation, the party high command's decision is final”.</p>