High-tech hub scheme for farmers soon: Karnataka agriculture minister

Mangaluru: Karnataka agriculture minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said that the state government will start high-tech hub scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore under the Krishi Bhagya programme for the welfare of farmers in the state at the earliest.

Speaking after launching the agriculture extension programme of Sri Kshetra Dharmastala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) at Ujire, he said farmers will be provided with farm equipment at their doorsteps under the scheme. The government will bear 70 per cent of the cost of the scheme while the remaining will be borne by a private entity.

“Women SHG members are given loans upto Rs 5 lakh under zero percent interest. There are some issues in sanctioning the loan. I have already held discussions with the DCC Bank Presidents in this regard. The vacant 350 posts in the agriculture department have been filled. About 2000 staff will be recruited shortly,” he said.

MLC Prathap Simha Nayak urged the government to announce support price for paddy on the lines of Kerala.