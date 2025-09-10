Hindus losing faith in Congress government, says B Y Vijayendra

<p>Bengaluru: The recent unrest in Maddur in Mandya district was the direct consequence of Congress’s persistent practice of appeasement politics, coupled with a systemic intelligence failure, said state BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday. </p>.<p>Citing the Congress government’s decisions on a number of sensitive issues such as Dharmasthala, Mysuru Dasara festivities, he said, “Hindus have lost faith in Congress. If it continues to adopt an anti-Hindu stance, Hindu activists will be forced to launch a state-wide stir.”</p>.Congress has only shed crocodile tears over poor farmers: Vijayendra slams Kharge .<p>Rejecting suggestions of the unrest in Maddur having been instigated by BJP, Vijayendra sought to turn the tables on the government, accusing it of constantly practising appeasement politics. </p><p>Reminding Congress that the organisers of Ganesha procession had obtained police clearance, he said, “No security was provided, despite hundreds of women participating in the event. The attack on the procession was pre-planned. Stones were stocked inside a mosque. Why were the Superintendent of Police and senior officers absent during the violence?”</p>