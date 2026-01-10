Home Minister G Parameshwara rejects H D Kumaraswamy’s ‘interference’ charge

<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru, DHNS: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday rejected Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s charge that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar interfered with the functioning of the police. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Kumaraswamy has accused Shivakumar of interfering in the home department’s affairs after he convened a meeting of police officers in connection with the Ballari violence. </p>.Ballari violence: HM G Parameshwara rejects opposition demand for CBI probe.<p class="bodytext">“Shivakumar is a responsible minister. He’s the Deputy CM. Kumaraswamy may be right in saying that the Deputy CM is also just a Cabinet minister and he doesn’t have extra powers. But, as a government representative, he (Shivakumar) going there can’t be termed as wrong. He has gone there with the responsibility of being a Cabinet minister and Deputy CM, as I couldn’t go,” Parameshwara told reporters. </p>