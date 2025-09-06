This 1870 map shows the network of principal triangulations across India. Source JT Walker. 1879. An Account of the Operations of the Great Trigonometrical Survey of India, Vol 2 History and Description.
The GTS observatory in Kannuru, Bengaluru, before it was restored by INTACH in 2021. It was demolished by an unidentified person last year.
The southwest end of the Bengaluru baseline marker is located inside the Ramana Maharshi Park near the Kempegowda Tower off Ballari Road.
Published 05 September 2025, 19:06 IST