How triangles mapped India

Trigonometry and adventure went into the charting of India and measuring the world’s tallest mountain. Shruthi Rao and Meera Iyer recount how the historic effort began in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 19:06 IST
This 1870 map shows the network of principal triangulations across India. Source JT Walker. 1879. An Account of the Operations of the Great Trigonometrical Survey of India, Vol 2 History and Description.

The GTS observatory in Kannuru, Bengaluru, before it was restored by INTACH in 2021. It was demolished by an unidentified person last year.

Credit: Special arrangement

The southwest end of the Bengaluru baseline marker is located inside the Ramana Maharshi Park near the Kempegowda Tower off Ballari Road.

Credit: Special arrangement

Published 05 September 2025, 19:06 IST
BengaluruSpecialsmountainsmapping

