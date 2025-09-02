Hubballi Airport gets first FTO

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: Now, the youth from the region can embark on pilot training in the City itself as the Hubballi Airport has got its first Flying Training Organisation (FTO), which has commenced its on ground training programme.</p><p>To find career opportunities in the aviation sector, especially to become a pilot, the enthusiasts used to go to Jakkur Flying Training School in Bengaluru or other metro cities and a very few candidates used to get the opportunity. Considering the minimal disruption in Hubballi with regard to weather, civil and military air traffic, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) approved an FTO here.</p><p>Delhi-based Air Taxi Academy has started FTO in the airport with an aim to train the youths from the region and get them selected as pilots in leading airlines across the globe.</p><p>On-ground classes for the first batch of students has started at its institute located on Gokul Road.</p><p>The Academy Hubballi operations head Vinodh Viswanathan said there are nine students in the first batch and currently they are attending theory classes. Flying training will start by the end of this month or in the first week of October. “We have three fleets in Hubballi and a couple of more fleets will be added here shortly. Expert trainers have been training the students,” he added.</p><p>According to a senior officer of the airport, the FTO gives training to the pilot aspirants. After 200 hours of flying training, the candidates will be eligible to write exams conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Once the candidates clear the exam, they can become a pilot in any airlines.</p><p>Hubballi Airport Director Rupesh Kumar said they have allotted some land to set up apron, hangers and to develop required infrastructure for the FTO. The institute students will come to the airport for practical classes and for flying training. The apron and hanger are being constructed and the civil work will be completed in another couple of weeks. Soon after the completion of construction works, the practical training may start, he explained.</p><p>Sources said the private firm has been developing FTO infrastructure on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis in the airport. After completing certain years, the private firm will transfer the FTO to the airport, the sources added.</p>