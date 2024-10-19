Hubballi murder: Rs 5L relief for deceased’s family

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of Anjali Ambiger (20), who was stabbed to death earlier this year in Hubballi.</p>.<p>On May 15, one Girish Sawanth had allegedly stabbed Anjali to death. Home Minister G Parameshwara, who visited Anjali’s house to console her family members, wrote to the chief minister on July 16 to regard the incident as a “special case” because of the poverty in the deceased’s household and to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.</p>.AI to train govt school teachers to improve learning outcomes .<p>A letter by the chief minister’s joint secretary noted that the girl’s mother had passed away while her father had left the family and was missing after the final rites.</p>.<p>Since one of the deceased’s sisters is married, the government has decided to compensate her other two sisters, who are under the care of their maternal grandmother, the note added.</p>