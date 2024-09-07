Hubballi's KIMS now officially becomes research institute

Huballi: Hubballi’s premier government medical institute completed a full circle on Friday as it was renamed Karnataka Medical College & Research Institute (KMCRI).
Started in 1956 as Karnatak Medical College, the tertiary hospital, which has been a lifeline for patients of North Karnataka, was rechristened Karnataka Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) in 1994-95.
On its 67th Foundation day, it was renamed KMCRI with the added responsibility of conducting research on various health subjects.
With its renaming as a research institute, KIMS would get tax concessions under Section 80G for purchase of research equipment.
