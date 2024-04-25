Hubballi student murder: Neha Hiremath's father says 'suspicious people roaming around house', cops deployed

Hubballi: Corporator Niranjanayya Hiremath, father of Neha who was brutally murdered by her former classmate recently, claimed that his life is in danger and demanded the state government provide adequate security to his family.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Hiremath said his daughter Neha’s murder has become national news, hence many people have been visiting his house to console his family. “Suspicious persons are also seen visiting our house these days,” he said.
“I have observed some people suspiciously visiting and walking around our house on the pretext of consoling my family. I am worried about my family's safety and will install CCTV cameras in my house and also request CM Siddaramaiah to provide adequate security to my family members,” Hiremath said.
He added that before killing Neha, the accused Fayaz along with his friends had been seen around their house. He even had contacted Neha over the phone and threatened her. Earlier, the accused made an unsuccessful attempt to kidnap his daughter and it was a systematic murder.
The city police deployed cops outside Hiremath's house after the Congress leader's claims. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar said they have deployed three policemen since Thursday.
CID team at Hiremath house
The CID team, which has been investigating the Neha murder case for the last three days in Hubballi, visited the victim’s house at Bidnal on Thursday. CID Superintendent of Police Venkatesh and his team interacted with the victim’s parents Niranjanayya and Geeta Hiremath and collected information for over an hour.
Malavika Avinash pays visit
Actor-turned politician Malavika Avinash also visited the victim's house and later while speaking to the media, demanded the Karnataka government hand over the case to CBI for detailed investigation.
"The state government has been doing appeasement politics and hence no one is confident of getting justice through the CID investigation. The murder of the college girl in broad daylight has raised question over women's safety in Karnataja. Hence the government should transfer the case to CBI,"Avinash said.
(Published 25 April 2024, 15:45 IST)