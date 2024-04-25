Hubballi student murder: Neha Hiremath's father says 'suspicious people roaming around house', cops deployed

“I have observed some people suspiciously visiting and walking around our house on the pretext of consoling my family. I am worried about my family's safety and will install CCTV cameras in my house and also request CM Siddaramaiah to provide adequate security to my family members,” Hiremath said.

He added that before killing Neha, the accused Fayaz along with his friends had been seen around their house. He even had contacted Neha over the phone and threatened her. Earlier, the accused made an unsuccessful attempt to kidnap his daughter and it was a systematic murder.

The city police deployed cops outside Hiremath's house after the Congress leader's claims. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar said they have deployed three policemen since Thursday.