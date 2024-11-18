Hukkeri: 3 feared drowned while fishing in Ghataprabha river

<p>Belagavi: Three persons including two minor boys who had gone fishing in the backwaters of river Ghataprabha near Benkankoli village in Hukkeri taluk are feared to have drowned.</p><p>They were identified as Laxman Ram Ambali (49) and his sons Ramesh and Yallappa (12).</p><p>Laxman along with sons Ramesh and Yallappa had gone fishing on Sunday (November 17) evening and had parked their bike on the old bridge, but did not return.</p>.Woman and daughter assaulted by neighbours over 'prostitution' suspicion in Belagavi; three arrested.<p>Family members informed the police. On Monday (November 18), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team began a search operation to look for their bodies. </p><p>Yamakanamaradi police are investigating.</p>