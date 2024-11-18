Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hukkeri: 3 feared drowned while fishing in Ghataprabha river

The victims are identified as Laxman Ram Ambali (49) and his sons Ramesh and Yallappa (12).
Raju Gavali
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 08:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 08:09 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBelagaviDrowningfishing

Follow us on :

Follow Us